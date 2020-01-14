MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 288.0% during the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $221.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.39. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.27 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares in the company, valued at $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock worth $256,885,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.15.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

