Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,870,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 13,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 207.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.34. 4,548,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,032. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.