Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,870,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 15th total of 13,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 207.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 244.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.
Further Reading: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.