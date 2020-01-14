Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 21.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 30,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

