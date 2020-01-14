Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.
Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,572,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after buying an additional 30,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
