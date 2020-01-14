NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,859,821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 533% from the previous session’s volume of 452,047 shares.The stock last traded at $1.26 and had previously closed at $1.15.

NH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.52.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 105.82% and a negative return on equity of 10,106.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NantHealth Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NantHealth stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 778.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

