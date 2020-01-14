Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. Natural Alternatives International has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $14.25.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAII. ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.