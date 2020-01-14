Neo Price Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $11.46 or 0.00131771 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Huobi, Koinex and Exrates. Neo has a total market capitalization of $808.28 million and $722.21 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 108.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.78 or 0.04574353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00191706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, BitMart, Binance, Huobi, Bibox, ZB.COM, Exrates, LBank, DragonEX, Tidebit, CoinEgg, Coinrail, Bitinka, Livecoin, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, BCEX, Coinnest, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, CoinBene, Allcoin, TDAX, Upbit, Liquid, Koinex, OTCBTC, Coinsuper, Ovis, Bittrex, OKEx, BitForex, Bitbns, COSS, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

