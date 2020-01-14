New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Update

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDU. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth $448,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth $890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,207,000 after acquiring an additional 114,755 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,400,000 after acquiring an additional 212,436 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU stock traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $136.84. 1,028,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.69 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $137.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.