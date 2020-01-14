Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Nexo has a market cap of $60.92 million and $10.41 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Bitbns, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, DDEX, YoBit, Allbit, Bitbns, HitBTC, Mercatox, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

