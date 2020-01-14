NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after acquiring an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 651,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,866,878,000 after acquiring an additional 573,923 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,149,000 after acquiring an additional 550,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.92.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $247.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,718. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.69. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $170.75 and a 12-month high of $247.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

