NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Down 11.8% in December

NI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NODK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,567. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $354.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.05. NI has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NI in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NI by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NODK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NI from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. Its products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products.

