Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nidec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Nidec alerts:

NJDCY stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. Nidec has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.