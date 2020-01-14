Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $9,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,683,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,916 shares of company stock worth $43,831,474 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $102.91. 3,886,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $102.74.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

