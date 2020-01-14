NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 949,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. NiSource comprises approximately 1.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of NiSource worth $26,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in NiSource by 1.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in NiSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in NiSource by 1.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. 86,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

NI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price target on shares of NiSource and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.