Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.16

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 170005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSANY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 billion. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

