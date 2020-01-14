Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Down 9.8% in December

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 30,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 26.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,613.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $3,185,849.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,093.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,951,000 after buying an additional 2,184,167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,015,000 after buying an additional 693,633 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after buying an additional 517,324 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,663,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

