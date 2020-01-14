Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $201.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $211.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

