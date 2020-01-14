Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,701 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 3.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,236. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $56.26 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3476 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

