Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,097,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,613,000 after buying an additional 838,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,058,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,090,000 after acquiring an additional 117,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $136.66. The stock had a trading volume of 985,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.73 and a twelve month high of $140.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.51. The firm has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

