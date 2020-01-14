Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,061,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,346,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,681,000 after buying an additional 2,059,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,092,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,132,000 after buying an additional 1,845,967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 293.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 1,164,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,774,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,350,000 after buying an additional 893,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $$20.25 during trading on Tuesday. 5,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $20.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0962 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

