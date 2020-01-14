Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 112,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 56,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 234,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PSLV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 52,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,350. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

