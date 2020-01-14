Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.49. The stock had a trading volume of 678,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,137. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $126.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.85 and its 200-day moving average is $119.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.5985 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

