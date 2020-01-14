Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,018 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF accounts for 2.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of IPE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 374,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,361. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $58.06.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

