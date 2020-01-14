Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of PFF stock remained flat at $$37.97 during trading on Tuesday. 1,817,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,148,578. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $37.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

