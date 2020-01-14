Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.38. 1,081,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22. The firm has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

