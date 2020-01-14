NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Raised to $82.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NUVA. Svb Leerink upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.32. 1,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,633. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.78 and a 12 month high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in NuVasive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NuVasive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

