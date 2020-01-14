Nxt Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $10.45 million and $1.86 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, SouthXchange and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00023085 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000108 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official website is nxt.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, SouthXchange, Poloniex, OKEx, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Upbit, Bittrex, Indodax, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

