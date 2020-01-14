Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Short Interest Down 8.4% in December

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE ODC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $276.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

In other news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.82 per share, for a total transaction of $33,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

