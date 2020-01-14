Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) & Neuronetics (OTCMKTS:STIM) Critical Analysis

Oncologix Tech (OTCMKTS:OCLG) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Oncologix Tech has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oncologix Tech and Neuronetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics $52.78 million 1.47 -$24.10 million ($2.69) -1.55

Oncologix Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oncologix Tech and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncologix Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Neuronetics has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 368.75%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Oncologix Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Oncologix Tech and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncologix Tech N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics -45.35% -44.10% -24.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Oncologix Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oncologix Tech beats Neuronetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncologix Tech Company Profile

Oncologix Tech, Inc., a diversified medical holding company, provides health care services in the United States. It offers personal home care services, including daily living assistance, companionship, and homemaker services, as well as Alzheimer's care, home care resource planning, and medical care coordination services. The company also manufactures, markets, and distributes medical technologies and products for skilled nursing facilities, acute and critical care facilities, assisted living facilities, hospitals and medical institutions, federal agencies, home medical care industry, respiratory and therapy- physical/occupational therapy centers. In addition, it distributes and sells home medical equipment for sleep and respiratory therapies; supplies and services durable medical equipment to treat obstructive Sleep Apnea; C-PAP and BiPAP oxygen equipment, a large selection of mask interfaces; and offers personalized treatment plans, as well as monitoring and support services. The company was formerly known as BestNet Communications Corp. and changed its name to Oncologix Tech, Inc. in January 2007. Oncologix Tech, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

