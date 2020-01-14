OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Shares of OneSoft Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.40. OneSoft Solutions shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 28,365 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

About OneSoft Solutions (OTCMKTS:OSSIF)

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit