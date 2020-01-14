Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Short Interest Update

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,700 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 586,300 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on Oramed Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORMP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 297.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 53,043 shares during the period. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

