OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.97

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.97 and traded as high as $8.32. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 54,127 shares.

OSUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of $491.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,391,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,157,000 after purchasing an additional 273,670 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 67.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,971,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,709 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,495,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 144,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $12,979,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,065,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 109,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

