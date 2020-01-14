Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Down 9.7% in December

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 716.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 486,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 134.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORGO. Leerink Swann began coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.09.

Shares of ORGO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. 73,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,458. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $137.00.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

