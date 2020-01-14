Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Shares of KIDS opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.21 million, a PE ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.49. Orthopediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Orthopediatrics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthopediatrics news, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 9.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 123,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

