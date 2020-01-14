Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Update

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 575,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,348. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.29. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 19,400 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $1,678,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,119,468.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 10,036 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $897,118.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,819.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Oshkosh by 4.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Oshkosh by 40.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Longbow Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.46.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.