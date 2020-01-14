OST (OST) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Upbit, OKEx and IDCM. OST has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $421,288.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OST has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.03 or 0.04512467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00192997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00131501 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,519,032 tokens. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official website is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, Coinsuper, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

