Owens Corning Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,121 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,098% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Argus raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.76.
In other Owens Corning news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at $48,205,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE OC traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $64.23. 1,498,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,893. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.43%.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
