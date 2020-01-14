Owens Corning Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,121 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,098% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Argus raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.76.

In other Owens Corning news, Chairman Michael H. Thaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 777,513 shares in the company, valued at $48,205,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,079. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Owens Corning by 3.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OC traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $64.23. 1,498,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,893. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.43%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

