Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of OXB opened at GBX 700 ($9.21) on Friday. Oxford BioMedica has a 1-year low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The stock has a market cap of $538.01 million and a PE ratio of -60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 642.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 619.58.

In other Oxford BioMedica news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.47) per share, for a total transaction of £2,672.60 ($3,515.65).

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

