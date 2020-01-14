Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.55, approximately 17,364 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9429 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $96,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period.

