Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.55, approximately 17,364 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9429 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $96,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit