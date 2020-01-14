Pakcoin (PAK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 14th. Pakcoin has a market capitalization of $155,310.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin Profile

Pakcoin (PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io

Buying and Selling Pakcoin

Pakcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

