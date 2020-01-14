Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.98. 64,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,469. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $276.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.04 and a 200 day moving average of $255.81.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.70.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

