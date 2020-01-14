Paragon Advisors LLC Takes Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Waste Connections comprises approximately 1.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCN. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Waste Connections by 47.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Waste Connections by 2,854.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 669.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $84,573.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.04. 451,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,881. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $76.66 and a one year high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC set a $99.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

