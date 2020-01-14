Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,482,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,337,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.55 and a 1 year high of $70.16.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

