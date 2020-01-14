Patten Group Inc. Buys 2,315 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.48. 31,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.99. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $108.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0561 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

