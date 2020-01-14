Patten Group Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Xylem makes up about 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Xylem by 5.2% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 116.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

XYL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.30. The stock had a trading volume of 962,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $924,628. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

