Patten Group Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 61,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 1,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $270.63 and a one year high of $420.96. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.58.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

