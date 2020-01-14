Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Paylocity stock opened at $134.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $61.30 and a 52-week high of $136.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 136.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 136.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

