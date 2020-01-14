Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at KeyCorp

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Paylocity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paylocity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Paylocity stock opened at $134.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.48. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $61.30 and a 52-week high of $136.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 136.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 136.4% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Analyst Recommendations for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit