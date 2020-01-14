Pearson (LON:PSON) Receives “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.91) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSON. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 692.60 ($9.11).

LON:PSON traded down GBX 22.60 ($0.30) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 603 ($7.93). 1,508,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 643.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 749.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

