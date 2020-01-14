Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $439,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 105.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

