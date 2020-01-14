PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lowered by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.6% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $180,697,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.55. The stock had a trading volume of 703,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,697. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.73 and a 1-year high of $140.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.