Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.95

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.95 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 8041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.97.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. Perficient’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,930 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 187.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

